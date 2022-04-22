Companies are raising prices on items across the board this year to account for increases in the cost of doing business, and Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark is no outlier.
But when it comes to household goods like toilet paper, Kleenex and diapers, consumers don’t seem bothered by the rising price tags.
Overall net sales for the consumer goods behemoth were up 7%. Sales of Kimberly-Clark’s personal care products specifically grew 11% year over year in the three-month period ending March 31.
And the company is doubling its sales growth outlook for the remainder of the year, executives said Friday morning.
The increased cost of materials for Kimberly-Clark’s products are anticipated to take a 40% bite out of the company’s operating profit growth in 2022.
The war in Ukraine instigated by Russia rocked energy markets, and higher gasoline costs in the first quarter tacked major costs onto business operations.
Barclays analysts, led by Lauren Lieberman, estimated that the main materials used in personal care and household goods have risen by about 50% for three straight months compared with a year earlier.
The company has passed on inflationary costs to consumers through tacking on higher price tags, reducing promotions and decreasing the number of products per package, executives said Friday.
“We’re being thoughtful with our response to inflation,” CEO Mike Hsu said in prepared remarks Friday. “While we have thus far leveraged pricing as our primary means to mitigate higher costs, we will remain nimble. We will closely monitor consumer reaction and our market shares and adjust tactics as appropriate.”
Inflation in recent months has been historic, rising to the highest levels since 1981. Despite higher prices, retail sales rose modestly in March, according to the most recent data available.
Consumer prices in Dallas-Fort Worth have risen a whopping 9% year over year.