As Denton City Manager Todd Hileman prepared to leave Texas on Friday for a new job, he reflected on his time here, focusing on improving internal communications between departments, staff and council members.
“Probably, the most significant thing is … departmental coordination wasn’t where it needed to be,” he said. “We have built a team here that any city our size would be envious of. I’m really proud of the community, and it’s just been great to see those walls broken down.”
Hileman came to Denton in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a population of about 45,000. He has worked in city management for about 27 years. His contract with Denton was scheduled to expire on Jan. 29, 2022.
“The contract is open-ended, and we made that change last year,” he said.
Denton City Council members in a 6-1 vote agreed in October to give Hileman a one-time payment of $8,355.36. His base salary was $267,800.
In January, the Palm Desert City Council unanimously approved Hileman’s hire. He was selected from a field of 70 candidates following a national search by California firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. In Palm Springs, he will be paid a $265,000 salary on an open-ended contract.
“I’ve known the search firm for quite a long time,” he said. “I tend to get those calls every couple of months. I agreed to talk to them, and I did a lot of research on the community.”
The same firm, according to its website, placed Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, Denton Municipal Electric General Manager Terry Naulty, then-Assistant City Manager Sara Hensley and former DME General Manager George Morrow.
'Liked it so much'
“If you get a strong search firm, they reach out to people they know have certain skill sets,” Hileman said. “I ended up pursuing the Palm Desert community because I liked it so much. The council there is big on how focused they are and what they want to work on, and that was a selling point to me.”
Palm Desert is in Southern California, about 120 miles northeast of San Diego. The population of Palm Desert is about 53,100. Denton’s population is roughly 141,000. According to the Desert Sun, Palm Desert has a budget this fiscal year of about $59 million, compared with Denton’s budget of $1.3 billion.
“When this opportunity arose … it was very appealing,” Hileman said. “I really enjoy working with strong council members who are really focused.”
That may have been a subtle reference to how Denton City Council meetings are run. Often contentious and lasting seven to 10 hours, council members regularly debate whether discussions are “on posting” according to the Texas Open Meetings Act. They also debate the merits of each other’s arguments, and the mayor asserts his authority to chair the meetings.
Hileman’s mere mention of Palm Desert council members working in concert may also be a jab at some Denton City Council members requesting too much of staff officials’ time.
Data provided by the city in October shows that during fiscal year 2019-20, staff members responded to 711 requests. Central to those requests were Public Works (320) and Development Services (77). Weekly staff reports include information on how many staff requests have been received, for what purpose and by which council members.
“At one point in 2019, staff had received over 100 requests for Informal Staff Reports (ISRs) and work sessions on topics and was simply being overloaded with requests to spend staff time on issues that the entire council had not had an opportunity to weigh in on and decide if that subject was important to a majority of the council as a whole,” Hileman said in an email in October. “As a result, the council agreed to institute the one-minute pitch for all council members to listen to a pitch from one of their colleagues and then decide if the subject was of enough importance at that time to spend staff time researching and preparing for a presentation.”
The 1-minute pitch
The 1-minute pitch concept was proposed by council member Paul Meltzer during a council retreat in 2020. Here’s how it works: Council members must ask for their pitches to be placed on meeting agendas. During the meetings, they are given one minute to show why they believe their items of interest warrants council members’ time. If four members do not agree, those items do not advance to work sessions.
Most Denton City Council meetings, scheduled for every Tuesday, are preceded by work sessions that typically last at least four hours. That is when 1-minute pitches are allowed. In work sessions, under the Texas Open Meetings Act, governing bodies may not vote on agenda items. They may only discuss them.
Meanwhile, Hileman has been transparent in public documents and emails to council members about how staff members’ time is sometimes misused. During the retreat, he expanded that grievance to include boards and committees that have no policy-making authority.
“Staff members are being asked to do research well above the two-hour mark,” Hileman said. “Should the same logic apply to boards and commissions that apply to city council? It’s a matter that’s been brought to the mayor and to me from a staff member. Their concern is do they spend time doing that or not when we have a process set up with council?”
But Hileman’s approach to this council as opposed to previous councils may be a bit of an oxymoron. He said when he arrived in 2017, staff members were not responding adequately to council members’ inquiries.
“I had worked with 10 different council members right out of the gate,” he said. “Council had been kind of trained to get involved in day-to-day operations, and they felt staff wasn’t returning emails and communicating with the public. That started changing.”
'More responsive' staff
And when it did, Hileman said, staff members became “more responsive.”
“The city staff works for the majority of the council, and that is really important. Staff is here again serving the pleasure of the entire of the council — not just one or two council members. We do a very nice job of getting back to people.”
Hileman was initially hired under a five-year contract when he came to Denton. He has also worked in Avondale, Arizona, according to the contract provided by Palm Desert, as well as in Delavan, Wisconsin, and Vandalia, Missouri.
Hileman’s Denton contract was scheduled to expire in October 2023 following a one-year extension Denton City Council members approved in 2019. His base salary when he was hired was $250,000.
According to a Denton news release distributed after he was hired in Palm Desert, Hileman has emphasized customer- and resident-focused services, while building facilities, IT infrastructure and equipment have been “modernized.” He also stressed improved operations and workflow.
Hileman’s first day as city manager in Palm Springs is March 1. Council members named Deputy City Manager Sara Hensley interim city manager.
The governing body has not selected a search method for a new city manager. Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs, said that won’t happen before the municipal elections in May and Hileman’s successor may not be hired until the fall.