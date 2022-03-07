While North Texas still leads the nation in apartment construction, economists expect rents to keep soaring as rapid population growth puts continued pressure on supply.
Economists anticipate Dallas-Fort Worth rents will rise 5.3% this year to an average of $1,395 per month, according to Marcus & Millichap’s annual investment forecast report, which utilizes CoStar Group Inc., Real Capital Analytics and RealPage Inc. data.
That would be the region’s second-fastest growth rate in the past six years. The firm doesn’t expect an increase quite as sharp as the 12% seen from 2020 to 2021.
DFW has also been leading the nation in population growth, fueling rental demand. The area added almost 120,000 residents in 2020, according to U.S. Census data.
“The moderation in development comes at a time when the market is adding new residents at an expedited clip, boding well for owners of existing complexes,” according to the report.
Plus, soaring single-family home prices are pushing many would-be buyers to rent apartments instead.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led all major U.S. metros in multifamily construction volume in each of the past four years, adding more than 100,000 rentals over that period, Marcus & Millichap found. The region surpassed New York City, the second-largest rental pipeline, by 24,000 units in that span.
Shortages of raw materials and labor continue to delay construction timelines. About 6,300 fewer rentals are expected to be finalized in 2022 than last year, with Frisco, Arlington, Mansfield and central Dallas set to see the most new development, the report shows.
Investors are eyeing cities all over the Sun Belt, attracted especially by the high rent and population growth.
Competition for complexes in downtown Dallas and the surrounding suburbs has led investment firms to search farther out to cities such as Carrollton, Frisco and Garland, according to the report.
“Amid rapid population growth and household formation, assets in Dallas-Fort Worth are attractive to investors throughout the world,” the economists wrote. “Denton, McKinney and Waxahachie may offer compelling prospects.”