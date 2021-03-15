A 29-year-old man reported missing Monday morning near Denton's medical corridor is deemed high risk, authorities said.
Terrence Nabors, a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, threatened self-harm immediately before he went missing, the Denton Police Department said Monday. Nabors was last seen around 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Mayhill Road.
Police didn't have any leads on his whereabouts as of Monday afternoon, a department spokesperson said.
Denton police said in a social media post Monday morning he was wearing blue scrubs when he was last seen. Nabors is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds.
Police said if anyone sees Nabors to call 911 and not engage with him.