A just-completed sale involves one of Denton County’s best-known properties.
The Champ d’Or estate was considered Texas’ largest residence when it was built in 1999. The 48,000-square-foot mega mansion cost $52 million when it was constructed north of Lewisville Lake in Hickory Creek.
Patterned after a French chateau, the home has everything from a bowling alley to a hair salon.
There’s a two-story library, a ballroom, a theater room, a conservatory, a tennis court, a racquetball court and a wine room. A separate tea room is modeled after New York’s Tavern on the Green.
The garage has spaces for 20 cars.
Since 2018, the grand estate on Turbeville Road has been owned by a Denton limited partnership that operates the property as an event center called The Olana.
The weddings, corporate and retreat venue is set to get an upgrade after the sale of the land under the buildings to a Missouri-based investor.
St. Louis’ Twain Financial Partners acquired the property as a way to fund a new 110-room luxury resort with a restaurant, a spa and a 36,000-square-foot design studio. “We purchased the ground and entered into a lease with the owners of the improvements,” project manager Zakary Boyer said in an email.
Originally built as a private home for telecom industry tycoon Alan Goldfield and his wife, Shirley, the massive house proved costly to occupy and was later sold for a fraction of its original cost.