The project to upgrade and widen Hickory Creek Road between Teasley Lane and Riverpass Drive is scheduled to be completed by March after utility delays pushed it back from January 2021, a city spokesperson says.
Lights were installed Monday along the S-curve on Hickory Creek Road, the site of multiple serious vehicle crashes including one that killed two brothers in early 2019 after their SUV rolled off the road and into the creek. A push for changes in the road followed after.
The project is set to widen Hickory Creek Road to the west from two lanes to four lanes, including a median, turn lanes and a bridge.
Ryan Adams, a city of Denton spokesperson, said Phase 2 of the project also will include upgrades to drainage and water utility that’s currently being installed in advance of roadway improvements.
Adams said the city is within its budget of $6.82 million to complete the project and that the Denton City Council will receive an update in June.
Short-term improvements to the road included trimming trees and adding new guardrails, striping and a curve warning.
Denton County officials finished installing 18 street lights along Hickory Creek Road from Teasley to Riverpass in April. This improved visibility and helps motorists driving on the curves when the sun is down.
“Precinct 1 has taken a number of safety steps on the road including rebuilding the Hickory Creek embankment, moving Hickory Creek Road five feet further away from the creek, adding rumble strips and signs to slow traffic and installing guardrails,” Hugh Coleman, Precinct 1 county commissioner, said in a Denton Record-Chronicle column in February.
Hickory Creek Road eventually will be straightened out and widened farther by the city. The long-term plan is for the road to serve as an east-west connector between Interstate 35W and I-35E.