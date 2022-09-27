Across the country, local news is in critical condition.
Some 3 million people live in cities, towns and rural counties with no local news coverage, according to the National Trust for Local News. That means people in more than 1,300 communities have no local reporters telling their stories or acting as a watchdog on behalf of the public.
I’m not about to let that happen here in Denton.
My family has owned the Denton Record-Chronicle for 77 of its 119 years, and despite the downward trajectory of the printed newspaper as a business model nationwide, I’m more optimistic than ever about the future of the news business.
That’s why I am thrilled to share the news that we are working on a process for KERA to acquire the Record-Chronicle with a shared plan for the two organizations to expand local reporting in Denton. This will be a unique collaboration between the area’s public broadcasting home for PBS and NPR and our newspaper, one that has grown from a common interest in preserving local news coverage for the future.
A little bit of context: In 1999, my family sold the Record-Chronicle to A.H. Belo, parent company of The Dallas Morning News. I bought it back in 2018, and since that time, we have been working to prepare the Record-Chronicle for its digital future, one in which we reach more readers than ever before through a variety of platforms.
We have shifted our resources so that our focus is on telling the best, most urgent and most important local news for the people of Denton County. We are not focused on national or international news or on global politics, nor do we carry news from The Associated Press.
We have changed our business model, moving away from publishing and distributing a printed newspaper every day. Instead, we are investing in finding the best, most convenient ways to reach our readers — through emails and our website, on social media and in our apps.
When the acquisition of the Record-Chronicle is complete, KERA will be the only major-market public broadcasting station to serve its community through a PBS station, three radio stations and a newspaper.
KERA’s leadership is committed to supporting our work in Denton. Its Dallas-based newsroom knows North Texas, and its broadcast and digital expertise will give our newsroom an enormous boost. Together, we are working with the National Trust for Local News, a national nonprofit dedicated to keeping local news in local hands.
I intend to remain as publisher of the Record-Chronicle for the foreseeable future. My goal is to work in partnership with KERA to build a framework for local news that serves you well and inspires news companies in other markets. We share the same commitment that has guided my family throughout our ownership of the newspaper: to serve and strengthen our community through trustworthy local journalism.
As journalists know, the message matters far more than the medium — and as local newspapers fade, the need for local news continues to grow.
Thanks to this partnership, I am more confident than ever that local journalism has a bright future in Denton County.