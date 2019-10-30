Donations for the Denton police officer who was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning during a routine traffic stop are now being accepted.
Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, underwent several hours of surgery at Medical City Denton on Tuesday and is “critical but stable,” according to Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.
Those wanting to assist Rodriguez and his family have several opportunities to do so.
The 100 Club of Denton, a nonprofit organization that assists families of public safety officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty, is handling all donations, according to the city of Denton Police Department’s Facebook page. To donate, visit denton100club.com.
Additionally, local organizations and businesses are hosting fundraisers of their own to aid Rodriguez and his family.
Backing the Blue Denton is holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 3250 S. Interstate 35E. The restaurant will donate 20% of all food and soft beverage sales made between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Those planning to attend must present the flyer found at https://bit.ly/2WsSosF to their server.
Finally, Eagle Gun Range is raffling off items, including a Ruger assault rifle and a one-year “Gold Membership.”
“My wife [Nanci] and I do this for all the police officers we can,” said David Prince, the owner of Eagle Gun Range. “We want to give back to the people who are watching over us, and show them we love them.”
The raffle began Tuesday morning and has raised more than $1,600 as of Wednesday afternoon.
All ticket sales will benefit Rodriguez and can be purchased at the Lewisville location, 491 W. Valley Ridge Blvd.; the Farmer’s Branch location, 14400 Midway Road; or over the phone at 972-353-4867.