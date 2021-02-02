Don’t worry, that helicopter flying around East McKinney Street and Loop 288 isn’t looking for any fugitives.
Denton residents living or traveling around East McKinney Street east of downtown have probably heard a helicopter flying back and forth over the last couple of days. A spokesperson for the Denton Police Department said Monday a private company has been surveying the land, but they don’t know how much longer they will continue.
According to online flight trackers, a single-engine aircraft registered to a gas leak detection company is circling East McKinney Street from Loop 288 to Lewisville Lake.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers are looking into it as dispatchers have received several calls about the aircraft circling the area for the last couple of days.
— Zaira Perez