Helicopters, drones and a handful of departments were called out to rescue two boaters stuck in the Greenbelt between FM 428 and U.S. Highway 380.
Neither boater was harmed, but they were unable to get clear of surrounding debris, according to a Twitter post from the Denton Fire Department.
David Boots, a fire department spokesperson, said the pair was in a non-motorized johnboat. He had no additional descriptions of the pair or their relationship to one another by Wednesday night.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, as well as drones from the Little Elm and Roanoke fire departments, were called out to assist.
Texas Parks and Wildlife was also on site to help in the rescue.
More information was not immediately available late Wednesday evening.