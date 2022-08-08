The high heat and lack of rain have devastated Denton County's wheat, soybean and corn crops, along with hay. Where farmers could typically expect to get three cuttings of hay in a normal year, this year, they are lucky to get one. Hay per round bale is currently well over $100, and in a normal year, it would be $50 to $70.
All of North Texas is currently facing severe to exceptional drought conditions with little relief expected — and the dry, hot conditions are especially taking a toll on agriculture in Denton County.
As of Thursday, Aug. 4, Denton County is under an extreme drought, which is defined by major crop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions. The rainfall for Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022 has ranked in the top 10 driest years, and little relief is expected anytime soon.
“It’s a really tough situation right now in agriculture,” said Zach Davis, Denton County's agriculture and natural resources extension agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “We’re going through one of those extreme drought cycles that we have every few years, and on top of that we’re having record heat and consecutive days over 100 degrees.”
Wheat is a main crop in the North Texas area, and Davis said a good yield is typically 40 to 50 bushels per acre. Recently, wheat farmers have been in the 20- to 30-bushel range.
“The lack of rainfall we’ve had has really lowered crop yields,” Davis said. “Also, a lot of people, if you don’t have grass, have to decide if they want to pay for feed and hay [for livestock], which just compounds on each other because when you don’t have rain, hay prices are high.”
Davis said farmers could typically expect to get three cuttings of hay in a normal year. This year, farmers are lucky to get one. Hay per round bale is currently well over $100, and in a normal year, it would be $50 to $70, he said.
“Feed costs are really affecting everybody, and it’s to the point where you ask, ‘Do we want to try to feed these cows to get them through this, or do we need to just go ahead and sell out and restock?’” Davis said.
In addition to drought conditions, he said farmers are dealing with the same inflation pressures the rest of the general population is.
“Five-dollar diesel at the pump really affects them also,” Davis said. “That makes freight a lot higher if you want to haul some hay in from another state that has moisture. So there's a lot of different things going on right now that are affecting farmers negatively.”
Travis Wilson farms row crops and cattle in Denton County and said this summer will likely be the worst wheat crop he has ever had.
“The first thing we got hit on was our wheat,” Wilson said. “It got hot so early, and it really lowered the quality quite a bit. Since then, it’s stopped raining almost completely, and we pretty much lost our summer crops.”
Wilson said he will have an insurance grant claim on his corn and soybeans. As far as his cattle, he said spring rains provided grass and standing forage for a while, but things are beginning to look bleak.
“We're getting to the point now where the grass is getting so short that cattle are having to go to market,” Wilson said. “We're trying to find hay. We're having to bring hay in from Oklahoma, and we're baling corn stalks off our corn crop that didn't get enough rain. We're trying to bale it up in order to have enough feed we need for calves to get through the fall.”
Water issues are becoming prevalent as well. Wilson said creeks are not running, leaving ponds so low that crews are having to haul in water.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides livestock producers with drought assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) to cover above-normal expenses for hauling water or feed to livestock or hauling livestock to forage or grazing acres. Davis said he encourages farmers to register their farm and see if money is available so they can apply for funding or grants.
The current drought is expected to persist through the end of October. Short term, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting more of the same on the heat, though there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.