A 13-year-old nonprofit that has helped Denton area seniors maintain their homes, Hearts for Homes, recently became a partner agency of the United Way of Denton County.
The volunteer group currently serves 89 households by improving living conditions for low-income homeowners age 60 and older. Since its 2006 founding, the nonprofit has served 458 Denton County homeowners in projects that took 70,414 volunteer service hours.
United Way of Denton County partner agencies are held to the highest standard of nonprofit service for the community and benefit from the organization's fundraising largesse.
For more information, visit heartsforhomes.org and UnitedWayDentonCounty.org.