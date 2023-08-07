Power lines and dry grass
Dry vegetation fills a field north of Denton in October 2022.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The summer heat keeps sizzling in Denton County with no signs of stopping. This week, the National Weather Service has issued not only an excessive heat warning but also warned of a low chance for storms overnight and an increased risk for grass fires.

Denton County, along with many others in the area, was issued an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values were up to 112 and the temperature reached over 100 degrees.

