Thousands of Denton residents will be impacted by the city’s transition to a new payment system in a matter of days, officials say.
“The only folks who will be affected are those who have recurring payments through our payment portal,” Ryan Adams, director of customer service, said. “They will have to re-enter their payment information.”
That applies to those who make electric and water payments online, and any scheduled payments set for Nov. 6-8 will not draft.
“Each customer who stores credit card or banking information for online payments through the Paymentus portal will be required to re-enter their payment information after the November 5 transition and at least 3 business days prior to the scheduled draft date,” according to a Tuesday email from Christa Foster, customer service manager, to Denton City Council members.
“Because customers pay on different cycles, the vast majority of customers will have at least one week (with many having several weeks) notice regarding this transition.”
The payment system will be offline from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5 until noon. After that day, customers with payments scheduled from Nov. 6-8 must make one-time payments, the news release shows.
The city is switching from Evalon to Wells Fargo Merchant Services.
“The greatest impact will be the approximate 450 customers with payments scheduled between November 6-13,” Foster said in the email. “Customer Service will attempt courtesy information calls to each of these identified customers. We estimate approximately 7,500 customers will be impacted by this transition.”
Adams said the change was made “some time back” after competitive bids were received for services.
“This transition was to occur earlier in the year," Foster's email stated. "However, with the pandemic and the challenges with resuming service interruptions this summer, staff felt it necessary to delay this transition to the fall.”
More about the switch is at www.cityofdenton.com/paymybill.