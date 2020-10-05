Karen Danks turns her phone over when a notification pings.
She looks at the message — a photo of her daughter beaming broadly in her brand-new Stitch onesie. Karen Danks grins behind a mask, but from her eyes, it looks like her grin matches that of her daughter.
Danks’ daughter adores the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch. Danks’ husband, Mike, is making his first visit to the couple’s daughter at the Denton State Supported Living Center since Gov. Greg Abbott lifted restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The living center was hit hard by the virus in March. On Sept. 24, the governor’s orders permitted one of two trained, essential caregivers to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
Mike Danks took their daughter the first of a batch of presents. Disney is a staple for their daughter, whom they preferred not to name in print. She turned 32 on Monday, but the Dankses’ daughter, who has autism, expresses herself “like someone who’s around 6 years old,” Mike Danks said. He quickly texts a series of photos to Karen, their beloved daughter modeling her presents with the same big smile.
Their daughter uses Disney characters to explain her feelings sometimes.
“She speaks in metaphors,” said Karen, who visited her daughter Friday afternoon, several hours after Mike got to visit. “If someone is mean to her, or if she thinks they’re mean, she says they’re ‘a Cruella de Vil.’ We know what she means.”
First visit since the lockdown
Mike Danks had to complete a training session by phone before seeing his daughter. On Friday, he wore his long curly hair in a ponytail, had his mask and goggles ready and set off to the living center.
He was stopped at the gate, where he answered a battery of questions for a health screening. Had he run a fever in the last days or week? Had he come in contact with anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19? Mike patiently answered them and then accepted his badge. An official arrived to explain that the Denton Record-Chronicle wouldn’t be permitted on campus but could wait at the gated entrance. Once Mike got his badge, he drove through the gate and parked. He waited nearly 20 minutes for his escort to his daughter’s unit.
Once there, he spent about an hour and a half with her.
“When I went in there, she wasn’t there. She was out sitting in the sun or something. Her [caseworker] brought her in and said, ‘Look who’s here!’” Mike Danks said.
He smiled at the memory of his daughter locking eyes with him.
“She went, ‘Daddy!‘” he said.
Mike said his daughter talked, then they looked at her presents and read books together. It wasn’t long before she got antsy.
“It was about 45 minutes,” he said. “She’s used to our normal routine. We go in, we talk and read, and then she’s used to going to Don Camillo’s, Dollar Tree and Kroger. And she usually spends the night with us, and we take her back the next day. I had to tell her we couldn’t go, that we couldn’t leave. She was OK with it, but she likes to go out with us.”
Roadblocks and learning curves
Mike and Karen Danks had their daughter 32 years ago in California. Karen remembers going to doctors, hoping for an explanation for the way their little girl lagged behind other children in developmental milestones. A referral landed them in the office of a pediatrician known for her keen diagnostic eye.
“She saw her and told me, ‘I’m not a specialist in this area, so don’t take what I’m saying as the gospel, but your daughter is a lot like some of the autistic children I’ve treated.’ I told her, ‘Thank you for giving me some kind of direction,’” Karen recalled.
The Dankses sought out resources and discovered their daughter’s condition was severe enough for therapeutic help.
“They showed me how to work with her,” Karen said.
The couple moved to Georgia, where their daughter was included in the public school system through specialized classes. As she grew, though, when she got especially frustrated or upset, she sometimes lashed out physically and could injure herself or others. The family moved to Texas and enrolled their daughter in specialized classes at Ryan High School — where they connected with one of the best teachers their daughter ever had.
The Dankses still had difficulty with their daughter’s episodes of frustration and anger. For two years, they moved her into a group home. But because of repeated conflicts with another resident, they had to bring her home. In 2014, the Dankses were able to move her into the Denton State Supported Living Center. They got involved themselves, joining the family association at the center and serving on committees devoted to residents’ human rights and guardianship.
“A lot of people would like to see these living centers closed down,” Mike Danks said. “But for us, the facility is a godsend. A godsend. The programming there has helped our daughter make some progress, and that’s something that didn’t happen in the group home setting.”
Making do during a pandemic
Mike and Karen said the lockdown has been difficult. They make frequent video calls to their daughter but signed up to train as essential caregivers so they can see their daughter. But the Dankses said they trust the Denton State Supported Living Center and have seen their daughter grow in the past six years there. They appreciate the staff, who know that their daughter loves arts and crafts but doesn’t love the dentist.
For the time being, though, they can only see her one at a time. Only one caregiver can be in a unit at a time. They say they plan to see their daughter as often as they can get visitation slots.
“We’re just glad she’s at a good place,” Karen Danks said. “We haven’t seen her since February. I can’t wait.”