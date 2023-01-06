Jeff Smith’s phone started buzzing and his mind turning Monday night shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith, the University of North Texas’ senior associate athletic director for sports medicine, was spending time with his wife and wasn’t watching the game. A few minutes were all Smith needed to get up to speed on what had happened after his colleagues reached out to talk about a nightmare scenario for anyone in sports medicine.

Jeff Smith mug

Jeff Smith
A lifesaving memorial
Buy Now

Dylan Dorrell’s family — brother Jake Dorrell, left, mother Lisa Dorrell, center left, and father Gus Dorrell — and Brooke Moore, executive director of Denton Parks Foundation, center right, show off a new automated external defibrillator near the tennis courts at South Lakes Park in February 2022. The AED was unveiled on what would have been Dylan’s 19th birthday. The Guyer High School cross country runner died from an undiagnosed heart condition after he was found unresponsive after a workout at the park on Aug. 13, 2020.
Will Rath

Will Rath

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you