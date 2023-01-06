Jeff Smith’s phone started buzzing and his mind turning Monday night shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Smith, the University of North Texas’ senior associate athletic director for sports medicine, was spending time with his wife and wasn’t watching the game. A few minutes were all Smith needed to get up to speed on what had happened after his colleagues reached out to talk about a nightmare scenario for anyone in sports medicine.
Smith has since thought a lot about the possibility of an athlete experiencing a life-threatening medical issue, a situation he has prepared for over the years.
“You see an event like that, and it gets your mind turning,” Smith said. “You think about what we would we do in that situation. We talk through and go through those scenarios to make sure we are in a good place.”
UNT isn’t alone in that regard. Local high school athletic trainers have also thought a lot about how prepared they are for a player suffering a life-threatening incident at a game or practice.
Smith and Will Rath, an athletic trainer at Guyer High School, said they both feel good about how UNT and local high schools have prepared for the potential of a medical emergency like the one Hamlin suffered.
Hamlin’s condition has improved substantially. His breathing tube was removed Thursday night, and he has spoken with family and teammates.
Part of the credit for Hamlin’s survival goes to the medical professionals who treated him immediately after he collapsed following a collision on the field.
Medical emergencies involving a student-athlete are rare but have occurred in Denton. In August 2020, Guyer cross country runner Dylan Dorrell died unexpectedly due to an undiagnosed heart condition following a practice at South Lakes Park. The 17-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive in a restroom.
The Dorrell family started the #runforDylan Foundation, which raises money to provide automated external defibrillators and heart screenings for schools in need. Last year, they unveiled a new AED near the tennis courts at South Lakes Park on what would have been Dylan’s 19th birthday.
Both UNT and Denton ISD have detailed plans should an athlete experience a life-threatening event.
“It’s something we go over yearly to double-check that things haven’t changed, whether it’s the route an ambulance would take to get to your school, the process of performing CPR, using an AED or what would happen if we need to put someone on a spine board,” Rath said of Denton ISD’s emergency action plan.
“We also go over helmet and equipment removal. Those are things we practice before football gets going.”
UNT has similar processes. The university’s athletic department partners with Denton emergency medical services and its risk management department to develop an emergency action plan, which is reviewed annually with local medical personnel.
UNT has 10 certified athletic trainers who are all trained in first aid and CPR. They’re also trained to use AEDs, which UNT has at all of its athletic events in addition to practices.
Preparation for football games, where serious injuries are more common, is particularly detailed. UNT sends a letter to opposing teams early in the season to detail what the school has in place in terms of medical services. The school contacts officials from a visiting team on the Monday of game week to find out what type of medical personnel they are bringing and if a team physician will be on site.
That information helps UNT’s staff to be prepared in case of an emergency.
UNT has multiple physicians on each of its road trips as well as at home games. Smith and his staff meet with UNT facilities staff before home games to go over their emergency action plan.
UNT’s staff also meets with the medical staff of the opposing team to go over what medical services stadiums have in place, including ambulances and X-ray machines.
“For football games, we have multiple physicians on the sideline with a variety of disciplines,” Smith said. “We have a cardiologist and multiple certified athletic trainers.”
Denton ISD also has AEDs at all of its games and most of its practices, Rath said. The district also has medical personnel at football games who can quickly assess the condition of an injured player.
Denton ISD has an emergency action plan in place at games in case of a severe injury. District medical personnel quickly evaluate an injured player and bring in medical personnel if necessary.
“They call it CABCs — consciousness, airway, breathing, circulation,” Rath said. “If you see a kid moving, you can see he’s conscious. The first thing you want to determine is if the injury is life-threatening. If they are not alert, you reach out to EMS and start your emergency action plan.”
Rath has never experienced a situation similar to what happened to Hamlin, but he was involved in medical issues that required an ambulance this year. A player from Allen broke his leg during a football game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Rath used the hand signal that is part of Denton ISD’s action plan to signal for EMS responders to come on the field. He also helped treat a cross country runner who suffered heatstroke, and Rath called for an ambulance.
Those situations are among many that athletic trainers and medical personnel at UNT and Denton’s high schools prepare for annually.
That training has convinced local medical personnel they are prepared in case an emergency occurs in Denton.
“Those are emergency situations that you are always prepared for but never want to experience firsthand,” Smith said. “You want to be ready in case they do.”
