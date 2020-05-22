Put the barbecue away, because the weather has its own plans for the holiday weekend.
Meterologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montague, Wise and other counties to the west of Denton County through 8 p.m. Friday. Conditions in those counties are already favorable for large hail, high winds and a possible tornado.
Meteorologists expect strong storms to roll through North Texas Friday evening, bringing large hail and wind gusts measuring 60 mph or more. The tornado threat cannot be ruled out.
In addition, Denton County could see dangerous flash flooding as the system moves through sometime between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Forecasters say the storms could bring 3-4 inches of rain in a short period of time, covering roads in low-lying areas and overwhelming drainage systems.
Motorists can expect to have a difficult time seeing flooding hazards on the roads after sunset, which arrives about 8:30 p.m.
Forecasters are calling for a rainy weekend, with more storms possible Saturday night and heavy rains on Monday.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, visit the city's emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.