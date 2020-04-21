The chance for big weather — large hail and strong winds with possible tornadoes — begins Tuesday night and increases throughout the day Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth expects storms to form along a dry line in the southwest this afternoon. Meteorologists call for a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in North Texas Tuesday afternoon, with the probability increasing overnight along the Red River Counties and into northern Denton County.
Wednesday morning, both large hail and locally heavy rain are possible as the dry line approaches North Texas. Some low-lying areas could flood with heavy rains.
As the storms spread to the east Wednesday afternoon, some isolated cells could become severe with damaging winds and hail. Forecasters said a few tornadoes are also possible in late afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone through Code Red, an emergency alert system.
To sign up for the alerts, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/1E8C6AD27CB8.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, including a map of the city's outdoor warning sirens, visit the city's emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.