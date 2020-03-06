Habitat for Humanity conducted courtesy inspections of homes at Green Tree Estates so homeowners and staff can find out about any outstanding safety code matters and cost estimates to resolving those problems, according to a city staff report.
Habitat for Humanity is collaborating with organizations in both Serve Denton and the Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens to coordinate inspections and potential funding to assist residents. Inspections from Habitat for Humanity were only offered to residents who are homeowners.
In order to connect to the city’s water, residents must have working septic systems. The inspection will show residents what they need to do in order to connect to the city’s water.
The city will provide residents with non-potable water through May 22. A water well owner stopped providing water to Green Tree residents in November and the city of Denton declared a public emergency soon after.