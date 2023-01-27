H-E-B is planning to start construction on its second Frisco store in June, according to planning documents filed with the state.

Earlier this month, H-E-B confirmed a second Frisco store was in the works, but hadn’t given a timetable. The location, on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm, is in Denton County.

