H-E-B is planning to start construction on its second Frisco store in June, according to planning documents filed with the state.
Earlier this month, H-E-B confirmed a second Frisco store was in the works, but hadn’t given a timetable. The location, on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm, is in Denton County.
The San Antonio-based grocer said in the filing that it will begin construction of a 130,380-square-foot store in early June and expects to complete it in July 2024.
However, H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson said, “We have not finalized a construction start date.”
Two other stores will open later this year in Allen and McKinney. Others are under construction in Alliance north of Fort Worth and in Mansfield.
The estimated cost of the second Frisco store was listed at more than $32 million, according to the state documents. Plans were also filed for a fuel station and car wash on the property with an estimated cost of $1.3 million.
The site is referred to in Frisco planning and zoning documents as the Four Corners Shopping Center.
Frisco was the first store to open since H-E-B said it would begin its long-awaited push into Dallas-Fort Worth. When the store opened on Sept. 21, there were 1,500 people waiting to get in.
