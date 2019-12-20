ARLINGTON — As Denton Guyer’s star quarterback, Eli Stowers, was carted off the field and down a tunnel Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, Austin Westlake’s signal-caller evaded a tackle and launched a pass toward the left corner of the endzone.
The pass from Kirkland Michaux landed in the arms of his receiver, eliciting a roar from the crowd and pushing the lead to 14.
Minutes earlier, Stowers landed awkwardly after a run, injuring his left leg.
The Guyer junior, who helped lead his team to a 14-1 record and the Class 6A Division II state championship game, tried in vain to rejoin the huddle before being helped off the field. His night was over. His season was over, and Guyer couldn’t overcome the absence of its starting quarterback.
That’s not to say the Wildcats rolled over, as coach John Walsh’s team limited its deficit to 14 points at the half.
“This team has a lot going for it,” Dylan Alexander, a Guyer graduate and football player, said after the game. “I mean, there’s talent on both sides of the ball. But this team is also a family, all the way from the seniors to the freshmen. At Guyer, we band together, and we fight until the last second.”
As the marching bands wrapped up their halftime performances, the sounds of instruments bounced around the cavernous tunnels of the stadium. Slowly and steadily, the echoes of music were interrupted by the deliberate click-clacking of cleats on concrete. Members of the Wildcats stared ahead as an assistant coach asked them a question.
“How bad do you want it? All that blood, all that sweat. How bad do you want it?”
If the effort made by backup quarterback Jackson Arnold was any indication, “want” wasn’t the issue. The freshman took several hard hits courtesy of Austin Westlake. But after every jarring hit, Arnold bounced back up, perhaps encouraged by his coach.
“He (Walsh) said ‘play your ball,’” Arnold said. “He told me to do what I could. He said ‘play your ball. Only you can control what you’re going to do.’”
While the Wildcats nearly punched the ball into the endzone towards the end of the 4th quarter, Guyer was shutout and fell 24-0.
For the second night in a row, a football team from Denton was decorated with medals and presented a second-place trophy.
Across the field, approximately 53 1/3 yards away, the newly crowned Austin Westlake celebrated its championship.
Amid the contrast of emotions on either sideline, Walsh gathered up his team and told them they had no reason to hang their heads.
“I know you’re hurting now, but you’ll be proud of this,” Walsh said.