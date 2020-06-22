A former member of the Guyer aquatics program has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the team's banquet, Denton ISD aquatics director Chris Cullen confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The former member was not experiencing symptoms at the time of the banquet, which was held last Wednesday at Bentley Station in Lake Dallas. Cullen said the former member began experiencing symptoms on Saturday and was tested later that day.
The positive result came back on Sunday.
"Everyone who attended the banquet has been notified to watch for symptoms and to self-quarantine," Cullen said.
On Monday afternoon, the Denton Record-Chronicle obtained images from the banquet that showed attendees not wearing masks and seated closer than 6 feet apart.
Cullen said to his knowledge, the venue's only requirement was not exceeding 75% capacity. He added when the banquet was initially planned, the venue was only able to accommodate 50% capacity.
Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said the Guyer aquatics booster club reached out to him on May 24 about planning a banquet.
Perry said he told the booster club that to host the banquet, it would need to follow current Denton ISD and Denton County guidelines for social distancing. He added that staying 6 feet apart and wearing a mask were recommended at that time.
"I'm absolutely disappointed, just because I know the lengths the districts and campuses have gone through to ensure [proper guidelines are met]," Perry said.
Perry said the event was funded by the booster club and was not a school or district-regulated event. Attendance was voluntary.
Cullen said the venue did not require attendees to wear masks or sit 6 feet apart, the Centers for Disease Control's recommended distance to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Last Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced students would not be required by the state to wear masks when classes resume this fall.
Last week, Braswell, Denton and Krum each had a member of its athletic programs test positive for COVID-19. Krum subsequently suspended its summer workout program for two weeks through June 30, while Braswell and Denton suspended their athletic activities indefinitely.
Sanger, meanwhile, had the parent of a student-athlete test positive for coronavirus. As a result, the district canceled its summer workouts for two weeks, as well.
As of Monday evening, there have been 2,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. There have been 695 new coronavirus cases in the county since June 8.