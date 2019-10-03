U.S. Air Force Airman Brian R. Berry recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
He is a 2013 graduate of Guyer High School in Denton.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.