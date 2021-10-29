North Texas had another windy day Friday, but the strong gusts were not as powerful as they were Thursday.
Power outages in Denton from strong winds Thursday didn’t last long but did leave some around the city without power for a few hours. By about 5:30 p.m., a National Weather Service meteorologist said Denton Enterprise Airport recorded the strongest gust of the day in the Denton area — 54 mph.
They weren’t the strongest winds recorded in North Texas on Thursday, but the gusts were enough to begin destabilizing power poles in a few parts of the city, including the University of North Texas campus.
Denton Municipal Electric crews went out to two spots Thursday at UNT, but only one resulted in a power outage. Crews were called out for the power poles near Maple Hall and Avenue C at the campus.
“The poles were flying a lot in the wind, and so the city had trucks come out to stabilize the poles,” Leigh Anne-Gullet, a spokesperson for UNT, said Friday.
A photo from UNT Facilities showed crews working with a power pole that had begun to tip over.
A power outage near UNT happened on North Texas Boulevard. Crews were working on power poles near a bus stop by Traditions Hall, one of the school’s residence halls.
Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, said two power poles around campus broke and DME replaced them. The poles were by North Texas Boulevard and Maple Street.
Adams said there were 11 outages around the city that affected 270 customers, but 122 of those customers had power outages that lasted only about two minutes.
The longest outage around McCormick Street lasted about four hours, 36 minutes.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said North Texas saw a cold front come in a couple of nights ago that brought a low pressure system.
“As that low pressure system moved up to the northeast, it continued to strengthen, and so we had quite a difference in pressure here at the surface,” Gordon said. “That really strong pressure in the northeast and high pressure from the southwest created some really gusty winds yesterday and today.”
Gusts as strong as Denton saw Thursday, and the 60-mph winds recorded in Dallas, were enough to cause some power outages.
“We had quite a bit of reports yesterday of trees snapping at the branch, snapping at the base,” Gordon said. “Not quite uprooted, but they were snapped. Power poles also snapped, and that didn’t help with the power outages occurring yesterday with the high winds.”
Ryan said some trees in the city impacted wires for electricity and that those needed to be replaced.
Thursday’s gusts also led to Denton County Public Health canceling its drive-thru vaccination clinics scheduled that day and Friday. A storm earlier this month destroyed a leased commercial tent Denton County Public Health had set up at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex for a vaccination event.
As we go into the weekend, the strong gusts from Thursday will be long gone, Gordon said.
“We’re not expecting this to continue into Saturday and Sunday,” Gordon said. “As the low pressure system will continue to move off to the northeast, we will be getting into a period of calmer winds, generally 5-15 mph, over the weekend.”