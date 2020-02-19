Public relations officials with Gulfstream Aerospace teased a major announcement that's set to take place at Fort Worth Alliance Airport on Thursday morning.
Denton County officials also teased the announcement during a regular Commissioner's Court meeting Tuesday, but did not disclose who was in charge of the project or where in Denton County it would be located.
During the meeting, Denton County Judge Andy Eads invited Michael Talley, the economic development director for the county, to the dais to speak about a major announcement this week. Once there, Talley said that no announcement could be made until Thursday morning.
"We have a few things happening in Denton County that we're excited about, a really good project that we've been working on since I've been on board, but I know they've been working on it for a couple of years now," Talley said. "Stay tuned."
The press invite from outside public relations firm Cooksey Communications, teased an announcement "event and reception" from 10 a.m. to noon. The invite also listed some notable attendees: U.S. Rep. Kay Granger; Mayor Betsy Price; state Rep. Tan Parker; state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione; Eads; Bill Burton, executive vice president of Hillwood; and Derek Zimmerman, president of customer support of Gulfstream.
More information won't become available until the event is concluded Thursday morning because the public relations firm handling the announcement is under a nondisclosure agreement, a company official said.
The director of communications from Gulfstream did not respond to a request for comment, and Eads did not return a call Wednesday afternoon for additional information.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.