Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced Thursday that it plans a new service center at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
General Dynamics is the parent company of Gulfstream, which is based in Savannah, Georgia. The General Dynamics board must approve the expansion, according to a company news release.
Officials said they plan to build a $35 million, 160,000-square-foot facility for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its fleet. About 150 to 200 employees currently based at Dallas Love Field are expected to relocate to the Fort Worth facility for its opening in 2021. Another 30 to 80 employees would remain at Love. In addition, the project is expected to create about 50 new jobs for the region, officials said.
About 50 aircraft of the company's 2,900 in-service fleet are based in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Denton County officials attended an announcement of the planned expansion Thursday morning in Fort Worth.