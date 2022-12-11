Image of Frisco

Alejandra Catalina of Frida & Catalina sold custom embroidery and accessories products during the market.

 Vernon Bryant/DMN

Multiple religious groups plan to speak out in the coming days about what they say are threats to churches in India from a group operating in Frisco.

The Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations, a group whose mission is “to protect the interest of the Christian church” in India, alleged in a written statement that the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation is an “extremist group operating under the garb of a charity.” The group said the Hindu organization has been raising money in Texas aimed at demolishing churches in India and forcefully converting Christians to Hinduism.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you