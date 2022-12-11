Multiple religious groups plan to speak out in the coming days about what they say are threats to churches in India from a group operating in Frisco.
The Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations, a group whose mission is “to protect the interest of the Christian church” in India, alleged in a written statement that the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation is an “extremist group operating under the garb of a charity.” The group said the Hindu organization has been raising money in Texas aimed at demolishing churches in India and forcefully converting Christians to Hinduism.
FIACONA has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Frisco City Hall.
Prakasrao Velagapudi, president of the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation, said the organization was founded to protect, preserve, promote and maintain Hindu culture and Hindu temples through legal, peaceful avenues in India.
Velagapudi said in an email that his group brought to the attention of India’s government that some churches might have been built illegally, and that the government acknowledged that the structures — in a major pilgrimage center for Hindus — were constructed without permits.
“Would unpermitted construction of religious buildings be allowed in other holy places such as the Vatican or Mecca?” Velagapudi said. “The law of India states that the government has the right to demolish illegally constructed buildings, and what action the government takes in the end is not the purview of the GHHF.”
Velagapudi added that Hindus do not believe in conversion and that his group “has not raised funds to demolish churches, implied or sent threats to anyone or any other organization.”
FIACONA said in its statement that extreme views can be hidden by the “peaceful and benign image” of Hinduism.
“Many extremist organizations take advantage of the goodwill of the American people towards Hinduism and Hindu ideas like yoga and meditation to subvert and harm the people of the Christian faith in India‚” the group’s statement said.
According to FIACONA, Texas is home to more than 200,000 Indian Christians, and the Dallas area has about 300 churches serving people of Indian origin.
“These churches and congregations maintain a close relationship with their mother churches in India,” the group said.
At a separate rally at 2 p.m. Sunday, also at City Hall, a number of other groups plan to show support for Christians in India.
“Any charity raising money in the U.S. to destroy places of worship overseas is abhorrent, immoral and wrong,” said Nahela Morales, a board member of the Dallas Fort-Worth chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, one of the groups taking part.
Several people shared their concerns about the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation with council members at Tuesday’s Frisco City Council meeting. Before they spoke, Mayor Jeff Cheney said there are constraints on how his office can react.
“There are limits to what elected officials here in the city of Frisco at a city level can do with some of your concerns … but we are here to listen,” Cheney said.
Officer Grant Cottingham, a Frisco police spokesman, said police were aware of a flier that circulated online promoting a Global Hindu Heritage Foundation fundraiser but said police did not see any evidence of illegal activity happening in the city.
