The Denton City Council on Tuesday afternoon is expected to discuss whether the city will financially contribute to help with the ongoing renovations at the downtown Fine Arts Theater.
Investors from local Axis Realty and the duo that revived the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff bought the property in 2018, and they have spent $3.2 million so far, including $763,643 for purchase of the building.
In October, they approached city staff to see how they could get financial assistance because they're $2.6 million short, according to staff reports. Alex Payne, owner of Axis and one of the building's investors, said he's hopeful that with city buy-in, the theater can reopen in spring 2021.
"We went into this project pretty blind in respect to what it would cost, but we're hopeful now that it's all figured out that there could be a public-private partnership that could be put together to see the theater restored and reopened in its original form," he said. "It can only handle so much cost from the private sector, so we want people to understand where we are and how to move forward."
The submitted proposal to council provides an overview of what the theater could be like: a VIP mezzanine, a 50-seat cinema on the second level, and a new concession and bar area that would be open to cinema patrons and the public.
Demolition started in January 2019, seven months after the purchase and months of planning and design work. Remedial work was completed in October, according to the report, and rehabilitation is scheduled to begin this month and take the entire year. Grand opening is currently scheduled for spring 2021.
Before the purchase, the property had been vacant since 2014. Originally built as the Graham Opera House in 1877, it was repurposed as the Texas Theatre in 1935 and renamed the Fine Arts Theater in 1957.
There are a lot of options the council can consider during its work session meeting, but the traditional economic incentive structure can't apply to the project, according to the presentation prepared by Jessica Rogers, the head of economic development for the city. The theater won't have the return on investment required for major incentive deals. But there are still options to help, such as loans, tax abatement or creating a tax increment reinvestment zone.
"This will be an open discussion," Payne said. "We're not telling council this is the way it needs to happen, so it will hopefully be a discussion and brainstorm of how they want us to attack it and if it's important to the council and the city to see it converted into a theater."