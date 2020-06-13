At least four households at the Green Tree Estates mobile home community will see a calm after the storm next month: They’ll be able to start connecting to Denton’s city water supply.
After seven months of advocating, meetings, paperwork and inspections and thousands of dollars, some Green Tree families have the green light to connect to the city’s water supply by the end of July. Elva Hernandez and Beatriz Martinez said they can finally live in peace knowing they’ll be able to connect soon.
“We started 2020 very stressed out,” Hernandez said in Spanish. “We hope to end it happy and without any worries.”
Green Tree residents — largely Latino and Spanish-speaking, and many of them homeowners — lived in their southeastern Denton community for years receiving water from well operator Don Roddy, even though they said it was dirty.
Roddy ceased operating the well in November. Residents and local organizations advocated for their right to clean water, which led to a temporary solution in which the city has provided residents with water while they worked on plans to connect to the city’s water.
Residents were given 275-gallon tanks for nonpotable water storage. The emergency declaration declared for Green Tree residents ends on July 31, which includes ending the water services.
“Personally, in the first days, we struggled [with the tanks],” said Martinez, who lives at Green Tree with her family of four. “I boiled water on the stove to be able to shower because we didn’t have a pump.”
It was easier once they had a pump, but the pump has to be turned on each time they need running water to do something like take a shower.
Residents had to meet all requirements to be able to connect, which included passing a city inspection, setting up an account for utilities and paying the meter fees.
City staff informed the Denton City Council that it would cost each homeowner $6,938 for the tap, meter and impact fee to start connecting. There are also costs for the line tap, valve and main line, which differ from house to house.
The lowest total per dwelling was estimated at $7,596 and the highest at $16,143, according to the city. Four homeowners have paid for a tap and meter and impact fees, but the report says this number may increase through July 4.
Lilyan Prado-Carrillo, the president of the Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said Thursday that six or seven homeowners may be able to connect.
The city’s report lists a total of 14 dwellings in the neighborhood.
Although a GoFundMe page was set up for Green Tree residents in May, that fundraiser is to help them pay for the plumbing. Many residents, including Hernandez and Martinez, are paying out of pocket for the meter. Martinez said she also had to pay even more money for a new septic system.
“We’re going to show that we can do it,” Martinez said. “How we did it, I’m not sure, but yesterday [the city] realized we could do it because yesterday was the last day to complete inspections … and as far as I know, everyone that organized for inspection passed it and the payments are done.”
Residents also learned Friday that every resident who’s connecting is set to get the same type of water meter. But their plumber said their homes need a different size to have the right water pressure.
“It’s something the city didn’t communicate with us,” said Hernandez, who lives with her family of five. “They just said we’re going to pay a certain amount of money per household if we want to connect, and they gave us the same size meters for each house although the plumber is saying that’s not good.”
Hernandez’s kids attended some meetings with her early on, and 5-year-old Yosgart Saldaña asked the city why they didn’t provide them with water.
“I feel happy because they’re going to give us water,” he said in Spanish on Saturday.
The Denton City Council will receive an update on Green Tree Estates on Tuesday during a work session at a 2 p.m.