Before Tuesday morning, jurors had only heard Daniel Greco say “not guilty” in the capital murder trial against him. By the time they broke for lunch, they heard Greco in a confession tape say in his own words that he “strangled” Anjanette Harris to death, loaded up her body in his truck, drove to a wooded area, took her out and dragged her down a trial. He even said he planned to destroy the evidence.
But Texas Ranger Clair Barnes, who took the witness stand Tuesday, arrived at Greco’s house with other officers before Greco had the chance to get rid of everything. Barnes, the final witness for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, questioned Greco at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on March 7, a day after Harris body was found brutalized and naked.
“Something just came over my brain,” Greco said. “I just wanted to strangle her.”
He said he was disheveled by cocaine, Klonopin and alcohol and decided to strangle Harris using a rubber strap. Klonopin is an anti-seizure medication also used for panic disorder.
“I put it around her neck and pulled it tight,” Greco told Barnes.
He said further, recalling the scene inside his bedroom in Little Elm on March 6, “I remember looking back in the mirror at myself. I remember looking at her. I let go. And then I was like, ‘Holy s---!’” Greco said. “At that point, I realized what happened.”
Greco told Barnes he then picked up Harris and put her in the back of his pickup and drove away from his home early in the morning of March 7.
“I just drove until I found a dark spot,” Greco told Barnes. “I opened my tailgate, I grabbed her by her feet, and I dragged her through some path. And that was it.”
Harris had several abrasions on her body that led investigators to believe she was dragged.
“You were not worried about hurting her, because … ?” Barnes said.
“She was dead,” Greco said to Barnes.
This story will be updated.