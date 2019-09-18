This story has been updated.
Daniel Greco of Little Elm was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday in the 431st District County.
With the verdict comes the possibility that Greco, who strangled to death Anjanette Harris and their unborn child in March 2016, will be sentenced to death when the punishment phase begins on Friday.
Greco’s defense attorneys tried to frame Harris’ killing as bondage sex gone wrong. They tried to convince the jurors that Greco did not intend on killing Harris, but rather acted negligently, when he admittingly bound Harris’ arms and legs, wrapped duct tape around her face and head, and pulled, “as tight as he could,” a rubber strap that he tied around her neck.
The defense attorneys at the last-minute offered the jurors additional charges to consider along with capital murder. Before they began deliberating at about 10:45 a.m., the jurors were instructed to consider capital murder, murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The capital murder verdict came in just after 2 p.m.
In their close arguments, Assistant District Attorneys Lindsey Sheguit and Michael Graves kept jurors focused on the fact that Greco killed two people when he strangled Harris to death. And now they will move on to push for Greco to get the death penalty, a sentence the Denton County District Attorneys’ Office has not sought in nearly a decade.
On Tuesday, jurors saw a confession tape in which Greco told Texas Ranger Clair Barnes that he used the rubber belt to strangle Harris and he knew Harris was pregnant. He said he knew Harris was dead after he strangled her but denied stabbing her. He admitted to dumping her body in the wooded area where she was found, bloodied and naked.
Medical examiner’s ruled Harris’ death was caused by ligature strangulation and that Harris was stabbed around her neck. They said Harris’ death caused the unborn child’s death. They ruled Harris was dragged to where her body was discovered on March 6 after she was killed.
Arguing for a manslaughter or negligent homicide verdict, Greco’s defense attorneys said throughout the trial that Harris’ drinking and cigarette smoking could have killed Harris’ unborn child before Greco killed her. No evidence presented to the jury, by either the defense or the state, suggested that was what occurred.