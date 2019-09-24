Daniel Greco avoided the death penalty on Tuesday when a jury decided after about three hours of deliberating that he would not be a violent threat to other inmates in Texas prison.
Greco, who was convicted of capital murder last week for strangling to death Little Elm woman Anjanette Harris and killing their unborn child, was sentenced to life in Texas prison without the possibility of parole.
By rejecting the death penalty, the jury blocked the Denton County District Attorney’s Office from using the state’s maximum power in executing Greco. The district attorney’s office had sought from the beginning of the case to put Greco to death, a punishment it had not sought in any case since 2011.
According to the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, this jury was the second in Texas to reject the death penalty this year.
Harris’ naked and brutalized body was discovered one Sunday morning in March 2016. Her neck was cut and stabbed. She had drag marks all around her body. The leads quickly pointed investigators to Greco, who in an interview with a Texas Ranger confessed to strangling Harris to death on his bed, dumping her body in a wooded trail in Little Elm and planned to destroy all the evidence. Greco said he accidentally killed Harris because he was high on cocaine and the antidepressant Klonopin.
He also told the Ranger he knew Harris was pregnant when he killed her. A paternity test after Harris’ death showed Greco was the father. Medical examiners agreed that Harris' death by strangulation is what caused the unborn child's death.
Speaking to Greco after his sentence was announced Tuesday, Harris' family told Greco how he'd "broken" their family. Harris' mother, Mirtha Hanks, told Greco his son's name, Sebastian Alexander Harris.
"You took away the chance for me to see my grand baby grow up," Hanks told Greco.
In their closing arguments, Denton County prosecutors Lindsey Sheguit and Michael Graves tried to convince jurors that Greco had “evil” inside of him and that, as he spends the rest of his days in Texas prison, will injure or kill someone again.
“What is worse than killing a child? What is worse that killing your own child,” Sheguit said. “Believe him when he shows you who he is on March 6.”
Defense attorneys Derek Adame and Caroline Simone, advocating for the “life penalty,” told jurors the death penalty is reserved for more insidious killers and not ones, like Greco, they said, who got too intoxicated on drugs and killed someone.
“This man is being judged for the worst moment, the worst decision of his life,” Simone said.
This story will be updated.