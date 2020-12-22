A grass fire near the intersection of Geesling Road and U.S. Highway 380 spread to tires that were stored nearby, sending up large amounts of smoke.
David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said they first heard about the fire sometime around 4 p.m. He said around 7:30 p.m. that the fire was out.
He said the fire is in a "hard-to-reach area" on private property, but firefighters were finally able to gain adequate access at about 5:30 p.m.
"I can't comment on any injuries, but we're working the fire," Boots said at that time. "We've got a few more hours out here, probably."
He said the fire was underneath high-tension power lines. He said the department hadn't determined the cause of the fire as of early Tuesday evening.
City spokesperson Ryan Adams said the fire affected Oncor power lines. Oncor's outage page on its website showed about 1,400 customers were affected by a power outage and estimated the latest restoration time would be 9:30 p.m.