A grass fire near the intersection of Geesling Road and U.S. Highway 380 spread to tires that were stored nearby, sending up large amounts of smoke.
David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said they first heard about the fire in northeast Denton sometime around 4 p.m. He said around 7:30 p.m. that the fire was out.
He said the fire was in a “hard-to-reach area” on private property, but firefighters were finally able to gain adequate access at about 5:30 p.m.
The fire was underneath high-tension power lines, and Boots said early Tuesday evening that the department hadn’t yet determined the cause of the fire.
City spokesperson Ryan Adams said the fire affected Oncor power lines. Oncor’s website showed a power outage affecting about 1,400 customers and estimated the latest restoration time would be 9:30 p.m.
— Marshall Reid and Zaira Perez