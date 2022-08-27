GrapevineHS_0448
Buy Now

A Grapevine High School student performs a cartwheel infront of other gathered students during a third period walkout in Grapevine High School on Friday.

 Shafkat Anowar/DMN

More than 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class Friday morning in protest of new district policies that limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, impact which bathrooms transgender students can use and give trustees a greater say over what books are available in libraries.

The teenagers left class during third period as a stand against ideas they decry as transphobic and amount to a “gag” on teachers.

Tags

Recommended for you