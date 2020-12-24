The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified a 71-year-old man from Grapevine as one of the victims in a plane crash Monday in Grand Prairie.
The Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed two white men died in the plane crash Monday. The medical examiner identified Larry Ronald Vieregge of Grapevine as one of the victims. As of Thursday morning, the medical examiner hadn’t yet confirmed the identity of the second victim.
A small plane took off from the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport and crashed a few minutes later about a mile west from the airport. The occupants of the single-engine Wheeler Express were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along the Texas 360 service road near East Mayfield Road, near a Sonic Drive-In. The plane was initially in Denton that morning.
The medical examiner’s public portal shows Vieregge died of blunt force injuries with thermal trauma due to the plane crash. Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show he was issued a private pilot certificate in 2017.
FAA records show the plane was registered to a man from Roanoke in Denton County.
Authorities said Monday the plane landed in Grand Prairie from Denton Enterprise Airport. It later took off from Grand Prairie and the Grand Prairie Police Department said they started getting 911 calls around 2:53 p.m. about an aircraft crash around the Arlington and Grand Prairie border.
The plane crashed about a mile west from the airport, striking a telephone pole before hitting the concrete multiple times. Sgt. Eric Hansen with Grand Prairie police said the plane also hit a pickup truck, injuring the person inside. The occupant was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered serious.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. A spokesperson for the organization said they will have a preliminary report on what happened in the crash in about two weeks.