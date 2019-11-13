The Texas Bar Foundation recently approved a $5,000 grant for a local legal group.
Reaching Individuals through Service and Education, RISE, is a Denton-based organization that provides legal service and advice to those who couldn't otherwise afford representation.
The group works to "provide educational sessions and interactive clinics and pro bono services to local indigent and underserved individuals," according to the bar foundation's listing of grant recipients.
According to a RISE press release, grant money will be used to provide seminars recommended by nonprofit partners. Those partners include Grace like Rain, as well as Denton County Friends of the Family.