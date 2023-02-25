A Dallas County grand jury has declined to indict a Dallas police homicide detective accused of tampering with a murder investigation into a fellow officer.
The grand jury considered two felony charges of tampering with records and one misdemeanor case of perjury against Esteban Montenegro, whose investigation led to the 2021 termination and arrest of former Dallas police officer Bryan Riser on suspicion of capital murder. A judge dismissed the case against Riser after finding a lack of probable cause, which is required by state law.
Dallas police later filed the cases with prosecutors against Montenegro. Riser has maintained his innocence and is appealing his firing.
“I’m very disappointed that he wasn’t indicted,” Riser told The Dallas Morning News on Friday through his attorney, Toby Shook. “I’m an innocent man, and I never should’ve been arrested.”
Montenegro’s only goal was to pursue justice, said his lawyer, Messina Madson.
“Detective Montenegro is an innocent man and an excellent detective, who was doing his job and protecting the people of Dallas,” Madson said in a written statement. “We are pleased that the grand jury did the right thing.”
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused his office from the cases against Montenegro because his prosecutors “are fact witnesses to [Montenegro’s] alleged crimes.”
Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley was assigned the cases against Montenegro. She said prosecutors presented for about an hour and a half to the grand jury, which took a vote shortly after. She said prosecutors provided testimony, but no live witnesses, and the grand jury was “very engaging.”
"They were very quick,” Wiley said. “They surprised us.”
Wiley said prosecutors spent “hundreds of man-hours” working with the Dallas police public integrity detective who investigated Montenegro. She said her office interviewed federal and state prosecutors and reviewed interview tapes and “thousands of pieces of paper.”
“We presented it very even-handedly,” Wiley said.
Misdemeanors do not require a grand jury indictment to be filed; prosecutors could file the perjury case on their own. However, Wiley said she would not do so after the grand jury decision on Friday.
Montenegro, who spent 13 years as a homicide detective, was placed on administrative leave in December 2021. He remains on administrative leave and still must face an internal investigation. Dallas Police Chief Eddie García declined to comment.
The investigation into Montenegro fueled concerns from legal experts about whether homicide cases the detective investigated could be jeopardized by the allegations against him. Dallas County DA spokeswoman Claire Crouch said Friday that Montenegro’s cases have already gone through an independent review process, “and we have adjusted accordingly.” No pending cases were dismissed and no convictions overturned, Crouch said.
“We’ve looked at the totality of the evidence and determined how to move forward on each case,” Crouch said.
Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said the department doesn’t plan to audit any of Montenegro’s cases, and “no formal review of cases was conducted.”
In May, Riser filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Montenegro violated his civil rights and falsely arrested and jailed him. He seeks compensation for lost wages, mental pain and anguish as well as legal fees associated with clearing his name. The lawsuit does not specify an amount. Court records show the case is still pending.
Shook, Riser’s criminal defense attorney, said he doesn’t know the details about the cases brought against Montenegro but said the detective deserved to be investigated.
“I exposed Detective Montenegro was not telling the truth in many parts of his testimony and that there was no credible evidence against Officer Bryan Riser that he participated in the capital murder in any way,” Shook said. “Bryan Riser should never have been arrested based on the evidence that was produced in that examining trial.”
The lawyer representing Riser in DPD’s administrative investigation, Robert Rogers, declined to comment.
Dallas police fired and arrested Riser, then a patrol officer, in March 2021 after Montenegro’s investigation accused him of ordering the 2017 killings of Lisa Saenz and Albert Douglas.
Problems with that case became apparent the following month when Montenegro testified at a hearing to determine whether enough evidence existed to take the Riser investigation to a grand jury. Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead decided there was not enough evidence and ordered Riser’s release from jail.
Montenegro admitted on the witness stand that he wrote untrue information in an arrest-warrant affidavit that served as the basis for arresting Riser. However, Montenegro characterized his incorrect statements as mistakes.
He wrote that cellphone data placed Riser in or around the area of the killings. But the data did not put Riser in that area when the killings occurred. Montenegro’s testimony also appeared to contradict information from a 2017 court hearing about how long Riser had been a suspect in the slaying of Saenz.
Boaters found Saenz’s body in the Trinity River just south of downtown Dallas the night of March 10, 2017. Six months later, three men — Emmanuel Kilpatrick, Kevin Kidd and Jermon Simmons — were arrested on capital murder charges in her death.
But Riser and his father, Byron “Blue” Riser, were also “subjects” of the investigation into her slaying, a narcotics detective testified in a federal court hearing on Sept. 22, 2017. That hearing focused on keeping Byron Riser detained in a drug case.
Federal prosecutors argued that Riser was a danger to the community and pointed to the case that involved Saenz, who had been living with him at the time of her death.
One of the murder suspects, Kilpatrick, contacted police in August 2019 as he was getting ready to stand trial, Montenegro wrote in the affidavit. Kilpatrick told Montenegro that Riser, a high school classmate, ordered the killing and paid $3,500.
The cellphone data would have supported Kilpatrick’s story had it been true, Montenegro said at the hearing to determine if the capital murder case against Bryan Riser should go before a grand jury. However, Montenegro admitted on the stand that the cellphone data was incorrect.
García and Creuzot have both previously vowed to continue investigating Riser. Lowman, the police spokeswoman, said Friday that the criminal investigation was ongoing. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office referred questions to DPD about the investigation.
Kilpatrick has since been sentenced to life in prison for the slayings of Irby Walton Sr. and Irby Walton Jr., a father and son shot during a robbery at their east Oak Cliff apartment in 2017.
Kilpatrick’s lawyer, William “Karo” Johnson, previously said the cases against Montenegro are “absurd.” Johnson, a lawyer in Dallas County for over 45 years, said Montenegro is an honest and thorough detective who was transparent about the inaccuracies in his report.
Tom Cox, a defense lawyer and former prosecutor who has practiced in Dallas County for about 30 years, has previously said a police department filing felony cases against one of its own is “exceedingly unusual” outside of use-of-force investigations and off-duty acts such as domestic violence.
