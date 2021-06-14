As Denton County nonprofit Grace Like Rain Ministries prepares to take on a new housing project, the current CEO and founder will move into a new role, according to a news release.
Founder Michelle Conner will become the chair of development on the Grace Like Rain board as the nonprofit prepares to build an affordable housing community in Denton. Effective June 1, Chief Operating Officer John Montoya is now the CEO at Grace Like Rain.
Grace Like Rain serves people in Denton County who are either experiencing homelessness or are at risk of losing their homes. Conner founded the nonprofit in 2016. The organization offers help through a case management program, life skills program and direct relief and housing.
Montoya has been the chief operating officer since September and was previously a board member at Grace Like Rain. Before his time at the nonprofit, Montoya was the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County for more than two years and the director of financial capabilities at United Way of Denton County.