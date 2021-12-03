WASHINGTON — Congress struck a deal Thursday night to keep the government open through February, after overcoming a threat from Sen. Ted Cruz and a few allies to force a shutdown unless funds for a vaccine mandate were cut off.
Federal courts have blocked the mandate, which is aimed at companies with at least 100 employees. The order allows workers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine to take regular tests instead, but that didn’t mollify Cruz, who accused President Joe Biden of trampling individual autonomy.
“No pissant politician, whether a local mayor or a governor or the president of the United States has the right or legal authority to force you to make that decision,” Cruz told reporters at the Senate on Thursday. “We have seen in the course of this pandemic Democrats being very comfortable with being petty tyrants and decreeing that you must obey their medical mandates.”
At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki called the threat to force a shutdown “reckless and irresponsible political games.”
The Senate voted 50-48 against a proposal to cut funds to enforce the vaccine mandate. Moments later, the chamber finalized the spending plan 69-28, keeping the government open through Feb. 18 and averting a shutdown that would have begun at midnight Friday.
The House approved the deal hours earlier on a party line vote 221-212, with Democrats blistering GOP holdouts like Cruz.
“How do they explain to the public that they’re shutting down government because they don’t want people to get vaccinated?” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This is so silly that we have people who are anti-science, anti-vaccination saying they’re going to shut down government over that. ...We’re not going to go for their anti-vaxxing, OK? So if you think that’s how we’re going to keep government open, forget that.”
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall led the effort. Their effort to hold the overall federal budget hostage over the vaccine mandate rankled not only the White House but GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, who likewise opposed the 16-day shutdown that Cruz instigated in 2013 in a failed bid to derail Obamacare.
That episode cost the U.S. economy $24 billion but proved a huge personal boon for Cruz.
The Texan catapulted into the national consciousness less than a year after his election, setting the stage for his 2016 presidential run.
Cruz has shown unusual ardor for using shutdowns as leverage, though the stigma attached to the tactic may be easing. Cruz had hardly any Senate allies in 2013.
“They’re trying to make a statement that they’re not going to go quietly in the face of an unconstitutional act. I get that,” said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who was McConnell’s deputy in the Senate leadership during the 2013 shutdown. But he said, “It’s an unnecessary and futile effort to try to defeat the mandate.”
He noted that courts had already halted enforcement of the vaccine mandate — meaning that Cruz and the others were risking a shutdown over a policy that cannot be enforced, at least for now.
A more effective route, said Cornyn, would be a vote on a Congressional Review Act resolution filed by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun. All 50 Republican senators, including Cruz and Lee, have signed on.
With one more vote — perhaps Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who also has voiced qualms about the mandate on private employers — they could nullify Biden’s order and the rule to implement it issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
That could happen as early as next week.
“The question is not whether people are for or against the mandate. It’s about the means to achieve an end,” said Cornyn.
The group insisted on putting the Lee-Marshall amendment to defund the Biden vaccine mandate to a simple majority vote, which vastly improved its odds of passage in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are usually needed.
The up-or-down vote offered a face-saving offramp after days of brinkmanship.
Those adamantly opposed to the vaccine mandate forced a vote that put all senators on record, and nearly all Republicans voted with them. In exchange, they agreed to allow swift approval of the 11-week stopgap funding deal.
Under Senate rules, an objection by even one lawmaker would have caused days of delay.
“Shutting down the government is worth saving the jobs in Kansas,” said Marshall earlier in the day.
Lee insisted that his aim wasn’t to inflict pain on federal workers and the millions of people who rely on government payments, including contractors and retirees.
“The only thing I want to shut down is enforcement of an immoral, unconstitutional vaccine mandate,” he said.
As president, Biden has the authority to order military personnel and federal workers to get vaccinated. His authority to extend the order to federal contractors in the private sector is more murky.
The biggest uproar is over the mandate aimed at workers at companies with more than 100 employees.
“We’re not going to shut the government down,” McConnell told Fox News. “That makes no sense for anyone. Almost no one on either side thinks it’s a good idea.”
That didn’t stop Cruz and others from pressing their demands.
Schumer insisted that if there is an “unnecessary and dangerous government shutdown” over the mandate, “it will be a Republican anti-vaccine shutdown” that stems entirely from “Republican dysfunction.”
Cruz has never taken responsibility for the 2013 shutdown, a posture that colleagues in both parties consider disingenuous.
The Texan spent that summer crusading against the Affordable Care Act and stirring up pressure on GOP leaders to dig in ahead of a Sept. 30 budget deadline. He promoted the threat of a shutdown, then staged a 21-hour overnight talkathon to dramatize his demand.
But Democrats controlled the Senate, and President Barack Obama was never going to sign a must-pass budget bill that omitted funding for his signature domestic policy.
On Thursday, Cruz insisted again that his hands were clean in 2013, and that if government funding were interrupted this weekend, that also wouldn’t be his fault.
“In 2013 Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid and the Democrats forced a shutdown because they wanted to support Obamacare, which was enormously harmful to millions of Texans and millions of Americans. And today, Schumer is once again trying to force a shutdown — in this case, in defense of Joe Biden’s illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandates,” he said.
“The Democrats are committed to firing people if they don’t obey their illegal decree,” he said.