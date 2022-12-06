Jane Nelson

Former state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is shown in an undated photo.

 Courtesy photo/

Sen. Jane Nelson

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.

Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is a longtime state senator who planned to retire this year after 30 years in the Legislature, but her nomination to be the state's top elections official will give Abbott a strong candidate for Senate approval after his last three nominees dating back to 2018 have failed to be confirmed.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/06/greg-abbott-jane-nelson-secretary-of-state/.

