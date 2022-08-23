Abbott disaster declaration, 8/23/22
Gov. Greg Abbott gets a briefing Saturday from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the flash floods and excessive rain across the state. He signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties affected by the storms and flooding. 

 

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record.

Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott called “an extraordinary challenge.” A 60-year-old woman died in Mesquite when her vehicle was swept away.

