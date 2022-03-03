It took legal action for the Denton County Elections Administration to be able to extend voting hours for two polling locations on Tuesday.
That action was filed by Jayne Howell, chair of the Denton County Republican Party, against Elections Administrator Frank Phillips in his official capacity.
Each of them individually confirmed the suit did not allege wrongdoing on Phillips' part or that of his administration. Instead, the suit was a necessary formality in the process.
As always, the political parties are responsible for much of the logistics surrounding polling locations, but site approval and equipment comes from county elections administrations.
The division of responsibility between the two major parties meant no Democratic polling sites were affected by the delays Tuesday.
The issue began early Tuesday morning when two voting locations, one in The Colony and the other in Lewisville, had trouble operating their electronic poll books.
One was located at First Baptist The Colony. The other was at Castle Hills North Community Center in Lewisville.
Those poll books allow elections workers to look up voters to ensure they're eligible, as well as make sure they're handed the correct ballot, Phillips said, so having them offline meant a slower process for voters who stuck around.
"Virtually everything we do there's workarounds, and this is one of those things," Phillips said.
He said workers headed to those two sites Tuesday and were able to get service back online by 9 a.m. In the meantime, poll workers at those two locations would call into the elections administration for each voter to confirm their eligibility and get them the correct ballot.
The delays pushed Howell to request extensions for each of those two polling sites.
"Inoperable Electronic Poll Books at two polling locations in Denton County has delayed the opening of the polls at these locations, which necessitates the extension of voting hours [at the two locations]," according to Howell's original petition filed in Denton County district court by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The suit further argued irreparable harm would be done if those sites weren't open for an additional two hours each.
A supplemental petition filed for the case at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday argued delaying the issue would disenfranchise voters required to cast ballots at either of those sites.
"Unless polling hours are extended as requested, voters in Denton County residing at these two precincts will be deprived of their right to vote in the 2022 Republican Primary Election," the petition read.
Between the two sites from 7-9 a.m., Phillips said 24 total voters cast ballots despite the technical difficulties.
For comparison, he said 11 people cast ballots at either location from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Those voters exercised their rights via provisional ballots.
"We just didn't want anybody to be disenfranchised," Howell said Thursday afternoon.