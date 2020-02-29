At 75 years old, Marsha O’Loughlin of Robson Ranch is going places — Paris, France, to be exact.
Tower runners around the world will be Paris on Saturday, March 11 for the sixth annual La Verticale de la Tour Eiffel, a race that challenges competitors to run up 665 of the Eiffel Tower’s 1,665 steps as fast as they can.
Marsha O’Loughlin is one of four American women chosen to participate and is also the oldest runner.
“For me to be there, it’s just a real honor,” O’Loughlin said.
While she said she wasn’t going to keep up with the elite runners, O’Loughlin said she’s still going to do her best.
Tower runners compete worldwide running up the stairs of skyscrapers and stadiums. O’Loughlin climbs stairs at a training facility and at Argyle High School. During the week, she also does cross training.
O’Loughlin said she’s been running since she was a kid in school without the proper shoes. Saturday as she ran up the stairs of Argyle High School’s football stadium, she was decked out in running sneakers, a white visor hat and fingerless gloves.
She said she took up running again when she was 18, the same year she came to the United States from Ireland. She ran marathons for years, including the Houston Tenneco in 1996 when she was in her early 50s. It was the qualifier marathon for the Boston Marathon.
Although she still runs now, up to 2-hour runs a couple of times a week, she’s been doing tower running for about 25 years now. A few weeks ago, she climbed up a 70-story building in Dallas.
The youngest runner for La Verticale de la Tour Eiffel in March is 23 years old. O’Loughlin is the oldest runner at 75 and she said 75 has been a good year for her so far.
“I’ll go down in history,” she said about being the oldest competitor.
Her husband, Dennis O’Loughlin, stood by and watched while a Denton Record-Chronicle photographer took several shots of O’Loughlin running up the stairs Saturday.
While he doesn’t make it to all her races, he said he drives her to some that are close by. He’ll be cheering her on for Paris from home.
“I’m really happy for her and proud because [running] keeps her in good shape,” Dennis said. “She’s 75 years old. A lot of people her age are just happy to be alive, and just look at her running.”