Brayan Alvarez was the kind of guy who lit up the room with his laughter and humor. His family and friends say he was “a friend to all” and had a “humorous spirit.”
At 17 years old, Alvarez had recently started his junior year at Lake Dallas High School with plans to graduate in May 2024. A former football player, he didn’t plan to go to college. Instead, he wanted to join his father Benjamin’s wall insulation business.
Alvarez enjoyed the outdoors, camping and riding dirt bikes and horses. He also liked attending church with his family and visiting relatives in Mexico. He would make time for his friends, too, and for his mother, Griselda, and little sisters, 14-year-old Sherlyn and 6-year-old Kayla.
But all of that came to an end early Monday morning when Alvarez was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to Medical City Denton, where he died at 3:55 a.m. in an operating room, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A family friend who attended church with Alvarez shared the GoFundMe page with the Denton Record-Chronicle and several other news outlets Tuesday morning. They wanted to share the information with the community in hopes of raising money for the unexpected funeral expenses Alvarez’s family now faces.
They’re seeking $10,000 and, by Tuesday evening, had raised nearly $5,000 from more than 85 people in less than a day.
“He was far too young and will be dearly missed by his family, friends and church,” family friend Milagros Cavazos wrote on Alvarez’s GoFundMe page.
On Monday morning, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office released a short news release titled “On-Going Investigation: Shooting” about Alvarez’s death and requested help from the public. Sheriff's deputies had been dispatched at about 2 a.m., according to the news release, to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive in the Hilltown Addition in the Little Elm area, in an unincorporated part of Denton County.
The shooting occurred outside of Little Elm’s jurisdiction, said Cynthia Medrano, a criminal investigations division specialist for the Little Elm Police Department.
According to the Monday news release, deputies arrived and found Alvarez was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was then rushed to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.
It’s unclear who shot him and who was treating him when deputies arrived.
“I know CID is working on this fairly new investigation,” Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, a spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, told the Record-Chronicle. “We do not have any update as of right now.”
Sheriff's investigators are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information to contact Kincy Lloyd, the lieutenant of criminal investigations division, at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.
Alvarez’s family friends indicated on his GoFundMe page that they’d release further details about his funeral and memorial services at a later date.
“We appreciate all your love and support in these difficult times,” they wrote. “God Bless.”
While more than 85 people have donated to the page, only two people had left a comment by Tuesday evening.
"So very sorry for your loss," donor Sandra Richardson wrote. "My heart breaks for you and I am praying for your family. He was loved by many friends, and they will forever be changed by the passing of Brayan. He will be missed."
