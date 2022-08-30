Brayan Alvarez

Brayan Alvarez, 17, had recently started his junior year at Lake Dallas High School with plans to graduate in May 2024. He died after being shot Monday morning.

 Courtesy photo

Brayan Alvarez was the kind of guy who lit up the room with his laughter and humor. His family and friends say he was “a friend to all” and had a “humorous spirit.”

At 17 years old, Alvarez had recently started his junior year at Lake Dallas High School with plans to graduate in May 2024. A former football player, he didn’t plan to go to college. Instead, he wanted to join his father Benjamin’s wall insulation business.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Recommended for you