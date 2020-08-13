For nearly 45 minutes on Thursday night, Guyer cross country coach Jonathan Ponsonby constantly refreshed the GoFundMe campaign he had organized for the family of Dylan Dorrell.
The fundraiser, which set an initial goal of $10,000, had stalled around $8,700 after nearly two hours of nonstop donations. Ponsonby wasn’t sure what was going on, but when the page finally loaded again, he was in shock.
Not only had the goal of $10,000 been met in less than three hours — donors shattered it. As of 7:05 p.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised $15,875 from 243 different donors, and it was continuously growing.
“The entire Denton proper has been moved to share the GoFundMe page and donate,” Ponsonby said. “Dylan’s life reached the larger running community across the state with coaches and athletes from other schools in other cities looking for ways to help however than can.
“I’m devastated, but so moved to see this huge community do their best to take care of Dylan’s family.”
Dorrell, who was a senior at Guyer, died Thursday morning after completing a practice with the Wildcats’ cross country team at South Lakes Park.
He was found unconscious and unresponsive in a restroom by Denton Fire Rescue and was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress. Dorrell was pronounced dead at the hospital.
All money raised by the fundraiser, including everything garnered over the initial $10,000 goal, will go to Dorrell’s family to help cover various expenses.
The link to contribute is www.gofundme.com/f/support-dylan-dorrell039s-family.
“We are crushed to lose Dylan,” Ponsonby said. “His life impacted so many people in so many places. The Guyer family is already pouring out support in words of consolation and contributions.”