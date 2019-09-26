The city of Denton has hired a dozen new landscapers to help clear a local park. A herd of goats and two donkey protectors started the job Thursday to clear shrubbery, poison ivy and other underbrush from a half-acre northwest of the playground at Lake Forest Park.
The goats were released Thursday afternoon, while the donkeys arrived Wednesday to survey the area.
Denton Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Drew Huffman said he was notified of the program by cities around Texas. Over the past three months, Huffman and the Parks Department contacted several businesses before agreeing to terms with Michael Obamwonyi, the owner and operator of Oba Farms in Greenville.
“We are pleased with what we have seen so far,” Huffman said. “They have been great to work with, kept all of their promises and met all timelines.”
The city will pay Oba Farms $3,000 for a month of work and carefully monitor progress, Huffman said.
“Lake Forest is very, well, forested,” Huffman said. “The undergrowth is not native and is overgrowing the forested area. The only means to clear the area would be mechanically, chemically or to use a controlled burn.”
The area is mostly inaccessible to large machinery, and the city announced it stopped using glyphosate herbicides, such as Roundup, in May.
“We want to be more conscious of the chemicals and are working towards becoming all organic,” Huffman said when asked about how the city settled on this method. “We figured goats are sustainable and environmentally friendly.”
After weighing all options, Huffman and the Parks Department chose to use Oba Farms and its goats.
Obamwonyi didn’t set out to make a business out of goat landscaping. Instead, he opened an all-natural farm-to-plate slaughtering facility in Greenville and noticed an area on the farm was overgrown.
“I had three goats go in there and clean it out pretty easily,” Obamwonyi said. “I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute, I can’t get in there with my tractor to clear this, but the goats do a pretty good job.’”
Seven years later, Oba Farms now works with several clients and has a couple of more cities interested in his eco-friendly land-clearing business. The project took about four years to get off the ground and has been in business for three years. In total, Oba Farms owns more than 300 goats it rotates in and out of jobs.
“We make sure we are alternating the goats, their health is the most important thing to us,” Taylor said. “That’s our entire philosophy; to take care of our animals and make sure they’re healthy.”
During the pilot program, Obamwonyi and Taylor will check on the crew twice a week to monitor the goats' progress and assure they are safe from predators, namely bobcats and coyotes. Taylor and Obamwonyi said they inspected the area before the fences went up. However, it was unclear how predators would respond until the goats were in place. In the meantime, the donkeys are present to look after the herd.
All parties are satisfied with the program to this point and the city’s transition to more eco-friendly measures appeals to both Taylor and Obamwonyi.
“It’s clear that this city is a trailblazer,” Taylor said. “You look at a project like this and can see that Denton is a forerunner in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Working with a city that respects the idea of greener methods is why the partnership makes so much sense to us.”
For Denton residents thinking of visiting the goats in the next several months while they work, it’s important not to feed them, Obamwonyi and Huffman said.
“This stuff is like filet mignon to them,” Obamwonyi said of the underbrush. “They will certainly be eating enough.”
Additionally, there is an electric fence around the goats for their protection, and the protection of the community.
“The goats aren’t harmed by poison ivy, but the same can’t be said for people,” Huffman said. “The oils of the leaves can stick to their fur and be transferred to anyone who pets them.”