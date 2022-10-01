Girl Scouts and families cheered as they waved their checkered flags and watched wooden cars race against one another during the Girl Scout Grand Prix at the University of North Texas Discovery Park.
Saturday’s event brought in the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas troop members eager to watch their wooden cars with their unique styles, which included an inspired candy car, a NASA car and a cartoon car, cross the finish line.
“If you look around, you’ll see some really gnarly, crazy candy cars,” said RoRo Hsu-Beischer, membership and operation manager. “A candy corn [car] was out there, and there was a ghost car. So, the girls got to be creative as much as they wanted. This is the thing about Girl Scouts — we want them to be who they are.”
Holly Dollar, a troop leader and volunteer of the event, said the event allowed troop members to apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics as they built their wooden cars before the race.
Dollar said troop members were given just one block of wood to build the car from scratch and all the tools they needed to prepare for the race. Troops then went to their engineering board and figured out what they wanted to do with the design.
Once they got all of their mechanics down, they figured out what they need to do for speed in the car. Troop members then come to race day, check-in and do test runs before the start of the race.
“They learn about the mechanics of tools, and then they have to figure out the mathematics of it,” Dollar said. “They have to figure out what’s going to make the car go down with having a glitter [design] on it or not having glitter on it.”
Eloise Aniag Kuehnert, a troop leader and event coordinator, said troop members were allowed to check the weight of their wooden car to either add or subtract the weight, which had to be between four to five and a half ounces.
Kuehnert said troop members were also able to do STEM-related activities during the wait for the race.
Seven Girl Scout Troop 3792 members volunteered to help the event participants. All agreed that it’s fun to help other members earn badges and is an excellent experience to help others.
“It’s fun to be able to out younger girl scouts be able to figure out new ways to do new things like projects like making a car,” said troop member Kaitlyn Dollar. “And it’s fun to see them look up to you as you get to help them, and then it can help them learn to help others.”
Hsu-Beischer said the derby race is one of many options that troop members participate in. Events such as the derby race give troop members a chance to think about the future in what activity or path they are interested in.
“In Girl Scouts, you can do all of it,” Hsu-Beischer said. “And then say, ‘Hey, I really love doing derby races. I think I’m going to be an engineer. I think I’m going to work with cars.’ … They [troop members] get to experience it before they commit to it.”