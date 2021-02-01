After being deemed incompetent in September to stand trial, a Denton County woman accused of sexually assaulting a child will be transferred to a mental health facility this week for treatment.
Lauren Kavanaugh, 27, faced abuse as a child at the hands of her parents and became known as the “Girl in the Closet” due to the nature of her abuse. Her parents, convicted in 2002 and sentenced to life in prison, sexually abused, starved and locked her in a closet when she was a child.
In 2018, Kavanaugh was arrested by the Lewisville Police Department after they received a tip alleging that she had sexually assaulted a child. Authorities say she admitted she had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. She was indicted in March 2019.
A little more than two years later, Kavanaugh is still booked into the Denton County Jail with three sexual assault charges still pending. In September, she was found to be incompetent to stand trial, but she has yet to be transferred to a mental health facility for treatment. That will change this week.
“She has been evaluated and is not competent to stand trial,” her attorney, Tricia Perry, said Friday morning. “So that means she is unable to work with me on her defense or to understand what’s going on in the court because of a mental health issue.”
Perry said it’s unusual for them to be waiting for her transfer to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since September but knows there can be a delay in transfer for clients. After an initial conversation Friday morning, Perry called the Denton Record-Chronicle about an hour later and said Kavanaugh would be transferred this week.
“We had hoped [she would be transferred] when she was initially deemed incompetent,” Perry said. “I have several clients in the same boat and know several people with clients in the same boat. There’s always a little bit of a backup anyway, but certain COVID has made it [more prevalent].”
Kelli Weldon, a spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said there have been some periods when admissions were paused due to COVID-19. She said Vernon experienced four pauses last year, including in September when Kavanaugh was deemed incompetent.
“If a person was added to the list of people waiting for admission to Vernon in September, their wait time would mainly be impacted by overall wait times for admission rather than the temporary pausing of admissions,” Weldon said. “For example, a person waiting for a bed at Vernon would have an average wait time of several months before being able to be admitted. The length of the wait times vary and are based on availability of beds and level of care needed.”
Since her jailing, jail records show Kavanaugh also has been charged with one count of harassment of a peace officer and two counts of assault against a peace officer. The Dallas Morning News reported Kavanaugh will be taken to Vernon, a maximum-security campus, because of those charges.
The next step for Kavanaugh is treatment so that she might be deemed competent to work on her defense with Perry.