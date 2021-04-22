Following weeks of declines, gas prices inched up this week across Texas and the nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.59 a gallon.
That price is $1.05 more than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also jumped 2 cents on the week, to $2.88 a gallon — $1.08 more than during the third week of April in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.90, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.43 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that far outpaced those for the state at whole, with the average price in Dallas up 8 cents on the week, to $2.60 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington up 9 cents, also to $2.60 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.49 a gallon, found at the Midway station off West Hickory Street and Carroll Boulevard. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
For the first time in a month, drivers in Texas are paying more at the pump week to week, AAA reported. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. gasoline demand numbers rose to just greater than 9.1 million barrels per day, which is the highest level since August 2020. Regional fuel supplies fell just slightly, about 1% to almost 82 million barrels, while Gulf Coast refinery utilization increased by around 2% to 88%. Crude oil prices have also seen days of rising prices, but the price for crude appears to have settled above $61/barrel for now.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking as the second-lowest statewide average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi has the lowest average gas price of $2.58 a gallon.